Corpuz makes cut at inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur Final

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Allisen Corpuz made the cut after two rounds to play into the weekend at the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
The Punahou graduate and current USC Trojan was one of 72 players invited to the tournament at Augusta National Golf Club and made the Top-30 cut (21st place) at +3 to advance past the second round with an even-par 72.
The final round on Saturday will move to the Augusta National Golf Club, the first time in the course’s history to host a women’s tournament.
Corpuz and the other golfers in the field will play a practice round on Friday before Championship Saturday, which will be televised live on the Golf Channel at 4:00am HST.
