Business: Zippy’s, new director for planning and development, and youth symphony GM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On today’s business report, the first Zippy’s outside Hawaii will be a long time coming. The Vegas land sale was announced this week but construction will take a year.
When it does open the baking operation will allow more locations. This one, if you know Vegas, is the corner of Badura and Montessori.
Also, Kamehameha Schools has a new senior director for planning and development. Chris Deuchar ‘Duker’ comes from other locally-based commercial real estate investment firms and earlier worked for Grubb & Ellis in Phoenix.
Finally, Youth Symphony has named Jason Chin its general manager for this year’s Pacific Music Institute. Chin was band director at Jarrett and Kawananakoa Middle Schools.
Youth Symphony performs today at the State Capitol, 5 p.m. They will perform Beethoven’s Fifth and Shostakovich’s Fifth this Sunday at the Blaisdell,
