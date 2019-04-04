‘You never get over the pain’: Family, police seek new tips in teen’s 1991 murder

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Twenty-eight years ago, 19-year old college student Donny Gouveia was found fatally beaten at Magic Island.
His killer was never found, but the Honolulu Police Department’s cold case detail recently reopened the case after re-analyzing evidence with new technology.
And they’re asking the public to come forward with any tips that might help lead to an arrest.
Gouveia’s family still has no idea why the Farrington High graduate was killed.
His mother, who wears a necklace bearing her son’s name, said Gouveia was happy college student with a job and good friends.
“I didn’t think something like this could happen. You would think of this only on the mainland, not on your home base,” she said, at a news conference Wednesday.
She added, sobbing, “He was my only child. You just can’t get over something like this. You never get over the pain.”
Gouveia’s uncle said the family is still hopeful a suspect will be arrested.
“If there is anybody out there who has been carrying this burden for all these years, it’s about time to get it off your chest," he said, at the news conference.
Detectives did say they want to talk to a man who was captured on video standing behind Gouveia at an ATM machine at Ala Moana Center. The man, who is not considered a suspect, didn’t use the ATM.
Anyone with tips can call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
