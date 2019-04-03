What’s Trending: ‘Joker’ trailer, A love story, Dog is April fooled, Janties

A video was posted on China Daily’s Facebook page and has gotten about 25 million views. Meet Mr and Mrs Wang. She’s 99 and he’s 97, and they’ve been together for 82 years. The great-great-grandparents live in Lin-yi. Their youngest grandchild says they were first introduced by neighbors. After their family agreed on the union, Mr. Wang picked up his bride with a wooden cart pulled by cows, but they weren’t able to have a wedding ceremony because it was around the time of the war. Fast forward to this year, their granddaughter arranged a simple wedding ceremony for the couple.