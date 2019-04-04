Wanted Wednesday: Car theft suspect wanted after violating probation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Etueni Lono-Salavea is wanted on a $20,000 cash only bench warrant for violating probation. He’s featured in this week’s Wanted Wednesday.
Lono-Salavea is tied to a report of a stolen vehicle in 2018.
He was arrested after being pulled over for speeding in February last year. The responding officer noticed the vehicle was reported stolen from the Waipahu area and arrested Lono-Salavea.
He has four prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.
The 21-year-old is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 246 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers Honolulu at 955-8300, or by clicking here.
