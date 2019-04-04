Trapasso shakes up rotation to give Warriors a better chance to win in conference play

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coming off a 1-2 series against UC Irvine this past weekend, the Rainbow Warrior baseball team is set to host another Big West Conference foe in UC Davis in a three-game series at les Murakami Stadium.
Hawaii (11-16, 1-2 BWC) is making some changes to its pitching rotation and bullpen this weekend, putting Cade Smith back on the mound while Jeremy Wu-Yelland will find himself coming out of the bullpen.
“We’re in conference now and we need to give ourselves a better from a starting standpoint,” said head coach Mike Trapasso. “And I definitely think (Wu-Yelland) can help us out in the bullpen ...I think coming out of the bullpen might be helpful to him and do him a favor.”
On the offensive side of things, Brennen Hancock will assume the DH position in the lineup in an effort to reinvigorate an offense that has struggled at times this season.
“We just got to play a full nine innings, I think,” Hancock said. “I’d say we show flashes every game of what we can be if we play consistently. So I think if we just keep staying the course and put together a full nine, I think we’ll be a pretty good ballclub and be a struggle for some teams coming up.”
The ‘Bows will look to snap a two-game skid this Friday, April 5th against UC Davis. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. HT at Les Murakami Stadium.
