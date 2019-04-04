Trades hold for now, lighter winds on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The high pressure fan will drift eastward just north of the islands this week producing trade winds in a stable environment through Thursday. An approaching cold front moving in from the northwest will push the trade winds north of the islands leading to light and variable winds from Friday through Sunday. A weak cold front will move into Kauai by Sunday night and stall. Showers will spread across the state with possible thunderstorms next week as an upper level low drifts into the region.