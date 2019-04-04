Tiger Woods is designing the newest luxury golf course on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s Leeward Coast will soon boast a golf course that’s been re-shaped by one of the game’s greatest players.
Pacific Links International and the Makaha Valley Resort announced on Wednesday that Tiger Woods and his TGR Design company have agreed to architect one of the two revamped courses planned for Makaha Valley.
The second of the courses, both of which will be located in Makaha Valley, is being designed by Gil Hanse, the architect who created the official competition course used during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
“The Makaha Valley on the west coast of Oahu is truly one of these unique and special locations,” said Woods. "We are designing a golf course that will take advantage of this spectacular setting yet still be fun and playable for golfers of all abilities.”
Initial renderings for the course have already been posted online by Woods’ company. The 7,300-yard course layout begins deep in the valley, stretches southwest to a location on the 5th hole that sits just a few hundred yards from Makaha Beach Park, then winds its way back toward the clubhouse ― finishing with a 633-yard Par 5 on 18.
Oahu is already home to a course designed by another great: the Palmer Turtle Bay course, envisioned by the legendary Arnold Palmer, opened in 1971. And Hoakalei Country Club was designed by long-time pro (and one-time Tiger rival) Ernie Els.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.