SPECIAL OLYMPICS HAWAII’S 10TH ANNUAL POLAR PLUNGE PUTS SUPPORTERS ON ICE

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In its 10th year the annual Polar Plunge is returning for an action-packed afternoon of high-sliding thrills, all to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Hawaii. The action is set for Saturday, April 6, 2019, and challenges participants to plunge down a 95-foot long, 36-foot high inflatable slide into a pool of ice-cold water, on the lawn of Waterfront Plaza fronting Ala Moana Blvd. Registration is now open online at http://give.classy.org/2019plungehi.
“As we head into our 10th year of the annual Polar Plunge we can’t help but extended our warmest gratitude to all the plungers, donors, and partners who have helped make our event successful year after year,” said Tracey Bender, Special Olympics Hawaii director of development. “It’s always a pleasure to spend a fun afternoon with our supporters and we’re grateful to have the opportunity to do so while raising awareness for our athletes and programs.”
The 10th Annual Polar Plunge will take place Saturday, April 6, on the lawn of Waterfront Plaza. Plunging begins at 9 a.m. and continues every hour until 12 p.m. The annual event is open to individuals, families, community groups, sports teams, student groups and anyone else who wants to take the plunge to support Special Olympics athletes.
All plungers are asked to raise a minimum $100 donation for Special Olympics Hawaii. Passionate plungers, who raise $500 or more, will receive mahalo gifts and can plunge up to six times. There is a reduced fundraising goal of $50 for students of all ages, elementary through college.
Those looking to up their chill factor can become Super Plungers and plunge 12 times in six hours in an above ground pool of ice water. Super Plungers are asked to reach a fundraising goal of $1,000 or more and will receive complimentary breakfast, lunch, refreshments, parking, mahalo gifts and more.
Polar Plunges are regularly held across the Northeastern and Midwestern states, where participants jump into frozen lakes or ponds to help raise funds for local nonprofits. Since 2008 Special Olympics Hawaii’s annual Polar Plunge has helped raise $479,499 for Special Olympics Hawaii health and sports programs.
Special Olympics Hawaii provides year-round sports programs and training for athletes with intellectual disabilities, free of charge. Since 1968 Special Olympics has been changing attitudes about the talents of people with intellectual disabilities and raising awareness to build an inclusive and unified community.
For more information on Special Olympics Hawaii’s 10th Annual Polar Plunge, please contact (808) 695-3528 or visit www.sohawaii.org. You can also follow Special Olympics Hawaii on Twitter, www.twitter.com/sohawaii, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsHawaii, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/SOHawaii.
