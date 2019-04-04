One year after major flood, repairs to Aina Haina Library finally complete

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A year after floodwaters rushed through Aina Haina Library, leaving behind a big mess, the popular community gathering place is set to reopen.
Library officials say a reopening celebration is set for Tuesday at 1 p.m.
As part of extensive repairs to the library, furniture and equipment were cleaned and updated, flooring was replaced, bathrooms were renovated, and the interior was repainted.
On Tuesday, cake and refreshments will be served at 3 p.m. Goodie bags will also be distributed to kids.
At 6 p.m., the state librarian will speak along with elected officials.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.