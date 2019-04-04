No. 1 Men’s volleyball team looks to stay unbeaten during senior weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will finish off its home schedule with a pair of Big West Conference matches against No. 3 UC Santa Barbara, Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6 at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The Warriors (23-0, 6-0 BWC) will look to extend their nation-best win streaks of 23-matches and 69-sets during senior weekend.
Following the conclusion of the game on Saturday night, UH will honor four-year seniors — Brett Rosenmeier, Dalton Solbrig, Stijn van Tilburg and Joe Worsley.
The team has reached heights never before seen in the program but aren’t satisfied with what they’ve achieved.
“If this was the end of our season to this point, we would not be happy," senior All-American Joe Worsley said. “We still feel like we have a lot more here to go but it’s still awesome to kind of see the love and the support that people have for this program.”
Stijn van Tilburg has played at an All-American level this season and knows what their team has done to this point is special and not letting this time go to waste.
“You need to enjoy it,” Tilburg said. “You have to be grateful for everybody playing well and being healthy, you have to stand still by those moments.”
There have been over 5,000 tickets sold for Friday night’s match and over 7,000 for Saturday’s contest. Senior night is a ceremony unlike any other in the country and an event head coach Charlie Wade looks forward to every season.
“Senior night at UH in any sport is an awesome thing to be apart of,” Wade said. “I’m glad our guys get an opportunity to go out and play some meaningful matches that will add to the excitement of the weekend.”
