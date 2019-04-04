Motorcyclist injured in early-morning crash in East Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency personnel responded to a motorcycle crash early Thursday in East Honolulu.
Officials said a motorcycle collided with a SUV on Kalanianaole Highway in front of Kalani High School at around 3 a.m.
The driver of the SUV was not hurt, but the motorcyclist was injured, officials said.
It's not clear how severe the motorcyclist's injuries were.
Police closed several eastbound lanes of the highway, but the scene has since been cleared.
It’s not known what caused the crash as police are still investigating.
