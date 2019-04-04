Missing UH student found safe after reported kidnapping case

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A University of Hawaii student who went missing on Wednesday has been found safe after a reported kidnapping, Honolulu police say.
Police said the woman, identified as Aoi Shinagawa, was reported missing around 7:40 p.m.
Social media posts circulated after a friend, who was on the phone with Shinagawa, said she hit a rock in the middle of the road on Kalanianaole Highway.
"She had told me that she didn't know what she was going to do about it," said Grayson Mento, Shinagawa's friend. "And then I heard the voice of a man say, 'This is a robbery,' or 'You're being robbed.'"
He said he then heard screaming.
Police set up a post at Kalani High School, and her friends organized a search party.
She was found safe at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
Details surrounding the incident are still unclear, but police have since opened a kidnapping investigation.
