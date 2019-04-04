2020 Maui Invitational teams announced

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2020 Maui Jim Maui Invitational field is set with the likes of Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV rounding out the field of competition.
UNC will compete in its eighth Maui Invitational, breaking a tie with the University of Arizona for the most appearances by a single program.
The last time the Tar Heels played in the Maui Invitational was back in 2016. Indiana will also be making its seventh appearance.
The 2019 Maui Invitational field includes BYU, Kansas, Michigan State, Chaminade, Dayton, Georgia, UCLA and Virginia Tech. Gonzaga defeated Duke in the 2018 Maui Invitational championship game this past fall.
