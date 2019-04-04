The matriarch of Ni’ihau, Mama Ane Kanahele passes away at age 82

NI’IHAU (HawaiiNewsNow) -She had a beautiful smile and loved to sing; the Ni’ihau community is mourning the loss of island native Annie Kanahele.
Affectionately known as “Mama Ane,” she was the matriarch of Ni’ihau. She was reportedly the oldest person on Ni’ihau and highly respected.
She taught herself hula and over the years became a master lei maker.
Hawaiian Musician Kuana Torres Kahele considered her his hanai mother and often spent time with her large family on the Forbidden Isle. He credits her with teaching him much of what he knows about the culture.
Mama Ane’s family says she passed away Tuesday night from longtime health issues.
Kanehele was also deeply religious, winning a Na Hoku Hanohano Award in 2001 for Religious Album of the Year.
In 2015, Hawaii News Now caught up with Kuana and Mama Ane on Kauai, amid a revitalization of hula on Ni’ihau.
Mama Ane was 82 years old.
