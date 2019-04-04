Man arrested for allegedly installing a camera in a shower at a Kapolei business

By HNN Staff | April 4, 2019 at 5:07 AM HST - Updated April 4 at 5:27 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a man on Wednesday for allegedly installing a camera inside a bathroom at a Kapolei business.

The incident happened Tuesday night possibly at a martial arts gym.

The 41-year-old woman reported finding a camera in the bathroom where she was taking a shower.

Police said the suspect, 36-year-old Gabe Torres, had confronted the woman and then apologized.

Torres was arrested around 2 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of violation of privacy.

He remains in custody.

