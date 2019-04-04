Man arrested for allegedly installing a camera in a shower at a Kapolei business

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a man on Wednesday for allegedly installing a camera inside a bathroom at a Kapolei business.
The incident happened Tuesday night possibly at a martial arts gym.
The 41-year-old woman reported finding a camera in the bathroom where she was taking a shower.
Police said the suspect, 36-year-old Gabe Torres, had confronted the woman and then apologized.
Torres was arrested around 2 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of violation of privacy.
He remains in custody.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.