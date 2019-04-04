Last minute tactics by supporters of DPS leader uncovered ahead of hearing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the eve of Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda’s confirmation hearing, supporters are engaging in last minute tactics to save his job.
Most of the maneuvering appears to be the work of Deputy Director of Corrections, Jodie Maesaka-Hirata.
A series of text messages went out from Hirata’s phone that dictate where people should sit at the hearing Thursday afternoon.
Hawaii News Now has the text messages which begin, “Aloha All, It’s Jodie."
The author is asking for subordinates to show their support for their boss saying, “If Nolan is not reappointed, PSD stands a chance of having an outsider come in.”
It says he is “under fire (as) is Renee.” That’s in reference to Renee Sonobe Hong, the Deputy Director of Law enforcement.
She’s getting attention after a Hawaii News Now investigation found she was withholding less lethal weapons and pepper ball guns from deputies, using them only for training purposes, but then never letting them out into the field. A deputy called for one of the weapons just minutes before a mentally ill man was fatally shot last year near the Capitol.
Another investigation showed taxpayers purchasing almost 100 Sig Sauer rifles, even though department’s own policy bars the use of rifles other than the Colt AR-15. Those guns remain locked up for years.
Hirata’s corrections division has also been the source of high profile events, including the riot at Maui Community Correctional Center last month.
More than 200 inmates set fire to parts of the jail and broke water lines. And now, the SIM card from a camera inside the jail is missing.
The texts from Hirata’s phone regarding the confirmation hearing also orchestrates seating arrangements for Espinda, directing employees to arrive an hour early, 12:15 p.m. for the 1:15 p.m. event.
She also warns, “There will be a group of Sheriffs that will be in opposition..." and that she wants to ensure Nolan (Espinda) is surrounded by his supporters.
She even directs Ford Fuchigami, the Governor’s Chief of Staff, to sit next to Espinda with the wardens -- who she is in charge of -- to sit directly behind Espinda.
The messages also names two critics who must be kept away, “We need to keep Kat Brady & DeMont (Conner out) of eye shot of boss.”
Conner, an advocate of prison reform, was not happy to learn about the message from Hawaii News Now.
“This is a public forum.” he said, “The public is entitled to come to the hearings. There is no royalty here. There is no assigned seating, everybody can sit where they want to.”
Another questionable move by Hirata ahead of Espinda’s reconfirmation, an online petition urging support for Espinda.
It has Hirata’s name as the author and sources say she was telling subordinates to sign it. Some say they felt intimidated and signed it fearing retaliation.
“This department will do anything and everything it can to keep the people in power who shouldn’t be in power,” said Keiron Pratt, a PSD employee who posted a negative comment on the online petition, which mysteriously got deleted.
“The morale of this department is the lowest it has been since I’ve been with the department since 2002.”
The department said they have launched an internal investigation into Hirata’s actions after Hawaii News Now started asking about the online petition and seating directives.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.