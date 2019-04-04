2 kayakers who lost their paddles rescued off a Maui shoreline

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two kayakers who ran into trouble in Maui waters were rescued Wednesday afternoon.
The Maui Fire Department responded just after 1 p.m. to the waters near the Kealia Boardwalk in North Kihei. The U.S. Coast Guard also responded.
Upon searching the area, they located an overturned kayak with two people clinging on for safety. They were about 600 yards from shore.
Ocean conditions were choppy and windy at the time, which slowed rescue operations. The two — a male and female, both 28-year-old Wailuku residents — reportedly lost their paddle while fishing after the winds picked up.
MFD said the kayaks then took on water and flipped over.
They were eventually brought back to shore and did not require medical attention. Crews left the scene at 2 p.m.
