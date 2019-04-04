HNL airport is a step closer to helping Hawaii reach its clean energy goals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Nearly 3,000 solar panels are now soaking up the sun at Honolulu’s airport.
They’re on the fifth floor of the terminal two parking garage.
Transportation officials say the three-month-long installation will help the state meet its 2045 clean energy goal. The panels will also help save $600 million in energy costs over the next 20 years.
“We are thankful for the patience of the traveling public as we make the improvements outlined in our Energy Savings Performance Contract,” said Hawaii Department of Transportation Director Jade Butay in a news release. “The completion of this phase of photovoltaic panel installation, along with the previous improvements, will reduce the airport’s electric bill by nearly half.”
Other efforts to help align the airport with energy-efficient technology includes the replacement of nearly 98,000 light fixtures with LED lighting and upgrading ventilation and air conditioning systems.
The HDOT says it’s a $207 million investment financed from guaranteed energy savings, not taxpayer funding.
