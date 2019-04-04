HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2nd annual Hele for Autism is coming up this weekend. It’s a fundraiser and resource fair by the Autism Society of Hawaii. Sarah Beppu is Vice President of the society. Sarah explained that their mission is to improve the lives of those affected by autism.
The HELE for Autism and Resource Fair is their annual walk to raise money for the programs that they provide for families. It will be at Ala Moana Beach Park's Magic Island. Registration begins at 7am with the walk at 8am and the resource fair after the walk. they will have live entertainment, Games, Bounce houses and a wealth of information about Autism, what services are available, etc… The registration fee is $35 for adults and $25 for children.
April is autism awareness month. 1 in 59 children are diagnosed with some form of autism.
100% of the proceed from the walk remain here in Hawaii for the program we have for families with individuals on the autism spectrum.
For more information head HERE http://www.firstgiving.com/AutismSocietyHawaii/HELE-For-Autism-and-Resource-Fair-2019 That is the link to sign up for the 2nd annual Hele for Autism.
