Hele For Autism Is Coming Up This Weekend

The HELE for Autism and Resource Fair is their annual walk to raise money for the programs that they provide for families. It will be at Ala Moana Beach Park's Magic Island. Registration begins at 7am with the walk at 8am and the resource fair after the walk. they will have live entertainment, Games, Bounce houses and a wealth of information about Autism, what services are available, etc… The registration fee is $35 for adults and $25 for children.