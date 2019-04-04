Hawaii Parkinson Association Symposium in Honolulu This Weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Parkinson Association will hold its annual symposium this weekend. It’s a free event for patients, caregivers, and the public to learn from medical experts. Jerry Boster is the president of the association.
The Hawaii Parkinson Association Annual Symposium will be held on Saturday, April 6th at Aloha Tower Marketplace from 8am - noon. There will be subject matter expert presentations and a resource fair. The event is for all ages and abilities. Registration is FREE and easy at parkinsonshawaii.org
In late 2013, about 6 months after retiring from a 29-year Navy career, Jerry was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He first became involved in the Hawaii Parkinson Association through its annual Walk in 2015, and joined the board of directors the following year. Jerry’s motivation for being this is deeply involved in the Parkinson community is partly for his own battle with Parkinson’s, but he is also motivated to help other Parkinson’s patients and caregivers who aren’t able to do it for themselves, and to educate the public so they better understand what Parkinson’s is and what it is to live with Parkinson’s.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.