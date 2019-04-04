Fund set up to aid family who lost 5-year-old son in kayaking accident

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In light of a tragic kayaking accident that left a woman and a child dead, St. Andrew’s School has set up a memorial fund.
The Chiu Family Memorial Fund will benefit the Chiu family, who lost their 5-year-old son Alaric in the accident.
The boy, a kindergartner at The Prep at St. Andrews Schools, drowned while attending a spring break program run by Mid-Pacific Institute.
Donations to the fund are being accepted at First Hawaiian Bank branches or by mail. Checks can be made out to the Chiu Family Memorial Fund and mailed to St. Andrew’s Schools, Attn: Business Office, 224 Queen Emma Square, Honolulu, HI 96813.
Money donated will go to helping cover funeral services and other expenses.
The family along with students and staff have also been offered ongoing counseling and support following the incident.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.