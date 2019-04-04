A former jail sergeant speaks out against confirming DPS head Nolan Espinda

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former sergeant at Hawaii's largest jail is speaking out against her former boss whose job is on the line.
"As far as Nolan being reconfirmed, no,” said Maysana Lopes at former sergeant at Oahu Community Correctional Center.
Her old boss is the Department of Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda in charge of nearly 3,000 employees and has an annual budget of nearly $300 million.
His confirmation hearing is set for Thursday and it is looking like a showdown between his backers and his critics who say it's time for someone new.
“We the people, the working part have to walk on egg shells because you can be literally targeted for standing up for justice,” Lopes said.
Lopes is trying to get her old job back and claims she was wrongfully terminated for helping an inmate who was brutally beaten in 2015.
After four years in charge, Espinda heads into his confirmation hearing marked by several recent controversies.
Last July, the department mistakenly released a murder suspect on the Big Island.
In February, a deputy sheriff shot and killed a man at the State Capitol.
In March, an Oahu Community Correctional Center escapee shot and killed by a guard.
Also in March, a riot at the Maui jail in which staffers said inmates tried to burn officers alive.
The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Safety Clarence Nishihara said at this time, he will not be recommending Espinda for the position.
Current public safety employee Keiron Pratt also plans to be at the State Capitol in opposition on Thursday.
“This department will do anything and everything it can to keep the people in power who shouldn’t be in power,” said Pratt.
But Espinda has his backers too.
The Deputy Director of Corrections Jodie Maesaka-Hirata has been organizing a show of support asking subordinates to show up at Espinda’s hearing. Her name is listed as the author in online petition for his confirmation which gathered hundreds of signatures before it was taken down. Sources say she was telling subordinates to sign it and some say they felt intimidated and signed it fearing for their jobs if they didn’t.
Despite all this, Governor David Ige still stands behind his appointee and says Espinda has done a great job with his resources, has controlled overtime and has improved the conditions in facilities.
"It's unfortunate that these incidents have occurred, but I have full faith and confidence that Nolan Espinda is the best person for the job,” said Ige. “We will continue to advocate for his confirmation."
Thursday’s hearing at the State Capitol in room 229 at 1:15 p.m. is open to the public.
