Forecast: Trades hold for now, lighter winds on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The high pressure fan will drift eastward just north of the islands this week producing trade winds in a stable environment through Thursday.
An approaching cold front moving in from the northwest will push the trade winds north of the islands leading to light and variable winds from Friday through Sunday.
A weak cold front will move into Kauai by Sunday night and stall.
Showers will spread across the state with possible thunderstorms next week as an upper level low drifts into the region.
The current north-northwest swell will continue to drop today.
A reinforcing northwest swell spreading down across the state tonight will cause a slight boost in surf heights along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands.
A new north-northwest swell arriving Friday may cause surf to approach the high surf advisory criteria along some north and west facing shores of the smaller islands starting late Friday. This swell will gradually lower on Saturday ahead of a new reinforcing northwest swell arriving late Saturday night.
