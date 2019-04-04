Follows, Hines become 1st male and female All-Americans under Schemmel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kane Follows became the first University of Hawaii swimmer to be named an All-American since 2003 after finishing in 7th-place in 200 backstroke at the NCAA Championships this past weekend.
Additionally, Follows’ national recognition was the first time that Hawaii had both a male and female swimmer named All-Americans in the same season under head coach Dan Schemmel after Phoebe Hines was also recognized for her stellar 2019 campaign as well.
“It was a pretty fantastic season overall,” Schummel said. “Phoebe is a stud and we knew she was going to be able to put a Top 8 finish in the mile. Kane’s was much more of a surprise. He had put in the work but we weren’t sure if it was going to pay off this season the way that id did. We’re just incredibly proud for them to be able to achieve that.”
During the championship race, Follows finished with a time of 1:40.14 for seventh overall and is the highest finish for a Hawaii swimmer in the NCAA Championships since 2000.
“Personally, it’s a crazy achievement for me,” Follows said. “We went in with a goal just to have a good experience. It was my first time (in the NCAA Championships) … it just showed that all the hard work we’ve been putting in over the past few years is really starting to pay off for us.”
Both Follows and Hines still have a year of eligibility left to compete next season.
