Entertainment: Kualua Ranch Movie & TV Map, Jason Momoa and Hoku Awards Final Ballot

We have confirmation from the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts that we will have the final ballot for this yearsʻ Na Hoku Hanohano Awards tomorrow morning. This was moved up one week. It was expected to be ready next week. That means that if you are an Academy member, your voting starts tomorrow! Voting is all done online. The only award that the public can vote on is the Favorite Entertainer of the Year award. You can only vote once on HARAʻs website; nahokuhanohano.org/vote2019. The deadline for that voting is next Friday.