Cooling trade winds ready to take a break

Locally breezy trade winds will be slowing down on Thursday and become light and variable ahead of an approaching cold front. The weather should remain rather dry, with only isolated to scattered light showers over windward areas through Friday, when the light winds will allow for afternoon sea breezes and pop-up showers for interior sections. The front will weaken as it get closer and could dissipate before reaching us. However, showers from the remaining frontal band could combine with moisture from another band to the east and ride in on the returning trade winds, with the most clouds and showers around Tuesday.
In surf, waves have declined below advisory levels for north and west shores, but a new swell is expected to peak near advisory heights Friday evening before declining Saturday. Another northwest swell is expected to rise just below advisory levels Sunday and decline Monday, with no other significant swells expected. A small craft advisory is posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island through 6 p.m. Thursday.
