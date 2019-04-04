Cooling trade winds ready to take a break

Locally breezy trade winds will be slowing down on Thursday and become light and variable ahead of an approaching cold front. The weather should remain rather dry, with only isolated to scattered light showers over windward areas through Friday, when the light winds will allow for afternoon sea breezes and pop-up showers for interior sections. The front will weaken as it get closer and could dissipate before reaching us. However, showers from the remaining frontal band could combine with moisture from another band to the east and ride in on the returning trade winds, with the most clouds and showers around Tuesday.