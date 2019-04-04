City reopens Hanauma Bay after day-long bacteria closure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City parks officials said Thursday that the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve was open for regularly-scheduled business.
High bacteria levels forced the city to make an unscheduled closure of the beach park on Wednesday.
The waters there have since been retested by state health officials, who determined the park was safe to reopen.
The city said levels of the enterococci bacteria on Wednesday were nearly twice the threshold allowed. The bay was closed to swimmers, but the attraction’s parking lot, visitors center and viewing area remained open.
The closure is the latest in recent months linked to high bacteria levels. Closures also happened in December and January.
The bacteria threshold was set by the EPA, and is based on a health risk of 1 in 28 oceangoers getting sick.
Enterococci bacteria can cause illnesses with a variety of symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, stomachache, headache or fever.
