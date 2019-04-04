Chaminade’s Dressler takes part in D-II All-Star game

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Chaminade basketball standout Grant Dressler took part in the Reese’s NABC Division II All-Star Game in Indiana this past weekend, going up against some of D-II’s top players.
last Friday had the rare opportunity to display his talents against some of the top players in NCAA Division II in the Reese's NABC Division II All-Star Game in Evansville, Ind.
Dressler, just the second Silversword to play in the game, got the start for the West All-Stars and scored seven points on 3-of-9 shooting while picking up two rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes of action.
“It was a fun experience,” Dressler said. “I could see why everybody was there, they were all high-energy, talented people … It was cool to meet guys from all over the country and become friends through this game of basketball.”
Dressler was the Pacific West Conference’s second-leading scorer at 19.5 points per game and led the conference in 3-pointers in 3.0 per game. He was also named to the All-PacWest First Team and NABC West Region First Team and D2CCA West Region Second Team.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.