2 boys arrested in connection with phone threats made to several West Oahu schools

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested two 12-year-old boys in connection with threats made to several West Oahu schools over the phone on Wednesday.
The calls were made between 3:30 to 3:50 p.m.
The schools reportedly included Waianae Intermediate, Ewa Beach Elementary, Ewa Makai Middle, Mauka Lani Elementary and Kapolei Middle schools.
The boys were arrested around 5:30 p.m. on suspicion of terroristic threatening, but they have since been released pending investigation.
School officials said there is no imminent threat and all campuses would be open on Thursday.
The state Department of Education warns that any threats made against schools can result in criminal charges.
The principal of Waianae Intermediate School said the FBI is also investigating.
