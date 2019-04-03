Waikoloa woman identified in deadly weekend crash on Old Saddle Road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The 67-year-old woman killed over the weekend in a crash on Old Saddle Road has been identified.
On Tuesday, authorities identified her as Elisa Eubank of Waikoloa.
Eubank was heading west on Old Saddle Road after 11 a.m. Sunday when she lost control of her 2002 Ford Thunderbird convertible Sedan, veered off the road into a grassy embankment which caused the vehicle to overturn.
Emergency crews arrived at the scene of the crash near the 45-mile marker.
Eubank was found unresponsive at the scene and rushed to the North Hawaii Community Hospital. She was pronounced dead about an hour later.
Police believe inattention and speed were contributing factors in the crash. It’s unclear if alcohol and drugs also contributed, police said.
Her exact cause of death will be determined in an upcoming autopsy.
Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.
This is Hawaii Islands 4th traffic fatality of 2019 compared with seven this time last year.
