Her son died of leukemia. Now, this Oahu teacher honors his memory by trying to save others

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jan Inn says her late son Matthew was definitely a prankster — but also a person who helped anyone in need.
“We knew what kind of person he was," she said. "But we found out even more things that he had done that he never told us about.”
Matthew, who passed away in 2015, suffered from an aggressive form of leukemia that required multiple blood transfusions.
"He had so many transfusions I can't even remember," Inn said.
She teaches fourth grade at Pearl Harbor Kai Elementary School, the place where parents and faculty members spent Tuesday participating in the second annual blood drive that honors Matthew’s memory.
"The group that I had last year knew about my son, intimately, and they decided they wanted to do a blood drive," she said.
The effort carried over to this year, too. Students sign-waved to advertise the blood drive, put up hand-drawn posters around campus, and encourage family members to sign up to donate blood.
“They are very happy to do community service. They also are really excited to be helping somebody who is connected to our school,” said Leilani Ngumezi, a teacher at the school.
The turnout at last year’s blood drive was so successful that the Blood Bank of Hawaii kept it open for an extra couple of hours, eventually bringing in extra beds and staff. members. On Tuesday, Blood Bank technicians the school was hoping donations would surpass the 40 units of blood donated last year.
“This is our second annual, so we hope to keep this up for many years,” Ngumezi said.
Besides the blood drive, Inn has established a foundation in Matthew’s name that hopes to buy electronic gaming systems for hospital patients to use.
She thinks her son would love what’s come out of their family’s loss.
“He would say, ‘Mom. Good job!’” she said.
