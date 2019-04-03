Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash in Panaewa on Big Island

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A male pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run crash in Panaewa on Wednesday, Big Island police said.
Police said just before 1:50 a.m., the man was struck by a vehicle while in the Hilo-bound lanes of Highway 11, just north of Makalika Street.
The vehicle then fled the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say speed and inattention may have been factors in the crash.
The victim has not yet been identified and an autopsy has been ordered to determine his exact cause of death.
This is the fifth traffic death on the Big Island this year compared to seven at the same time last year.
Anyone who may have further information is asked to call (808) 961-2329 or Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
