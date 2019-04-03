The newest attraction at Ala Moana Center: Koi feedings!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Koi ponds have been a fixture at Ala Moana Center for six decades.
But for the first time, shoppers will be able to feed the good luck fish.
Daily feedings will now be held at the koi ponds in the Diamond Head and Ewa wings.
The feedings will happen daily (except on holidays) at 10 a.m. on level 2 in the mall’s Ewa wing, and at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on level 2 in the Diamond Head wing.
The mall will provide the fish food for free.
The shopping center says it’s been caring for 16 varieties of koi since 1959.
The koi range in age from 2 to 30 years old.
