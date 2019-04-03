Micronesian government official pleads guilty to federal bribery charge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The son-in-law of the president of Micronesia has pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge.
Master Halbert admitted Tuesday he took bribes from local engineer Jim Lyons in exchange for a $7.8 million contract.
The 44-year-old was arrested in Honolulu in connection to the crime in February.
Halbert, who was an assistant secretary for civil aviation for Micronesia’s Department of Transportation, now faces up to 20 years in prison, but will likely get less under a plea deal.
