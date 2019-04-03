Kaneohe-based Marine killed in Arizona helicopter crash was a new dad

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a Kaneohe-based Marine killed in a training accident in Arizona over the weekend is sharing his story.
WTVF, a TV station in Nashville, Tenn., reports that Capt. Travis Brannon became a pilot in the military in 2015 and married his wife, Virginia, the year after that. And just six months ago, they had a daughter, Emilia Lee.
"He's proud of all his Marine brothers, but when it came down to family and friends, that came first," his father, Charles Brannon, said.
The 30-year-old was originally from Nashville.
Travis Brannon's family's military history and his own adventurous streak convinced him to join the Marines, his father said.
Officials said Brannon’s helicopter went down in Yuma on Saturday.
His family is devastated.
"My wife and I have our moments, but lots of friends and family have been visiting, and it' the empty house that's so hard," Charles Brannon said.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Brannon has been awarded the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.
