3 hospitalized after truck crashes 30 feet down a Maui embankment

HALI’IMAILE, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A school-aged girl was among three people rushed to the Maui Memorial Medical Center on Tuesday following a crash, Maui Fire Department officials said.
Around 1:20 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that drove off the road in Haliimaile.
On scene, a small pickup truck went about 30 feet down a near-vertical embankment before coming to rest on its side.
Officials say two people, a man with a back injury and a the girl, were able to exit the vehicle without assistance from emergency crews.
An adult female was still in the vehicle. MFD said she suffered facial lacerations and possible rib injuries.
She was rescued and the patients were transported to two awaiting ambulances which then took all three to the hospital.
Their conditions were unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.
