Holloway ‘can’t wait’ for UFC 236 to prove himself in new weight class

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When it comes to success inside the UFC Octagon, there aren’t many other fighters who can boast a resume quite like Max Holloway’s.
The UFC featherweight champion and Waianae native is set to take on Dustin Poirier next Saturday, April 13th in the main event of UFC 236 in Atlanta.
At stake is the UFC’s interim lightweight title, with a fight against the undisputed 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, on the cards later this year.
But a chance to be a two-division champion in the UFC isn’t what made Holloway jump at the opportunity to move up in weight to take on Poirier. What’s driving Holloway through this fight camp is the opportunity avenge his first loss in the organization back in 2012, when he was submitted by Poirier in his promotional debut.
“The belt? That don't matter,” Holloway said. “The only thing I tell the UFC is (to) come with the toughest fight. That's what they did, we signed it and we're here. The whole belt stuff, whatever. It's cool you know, but like I said all the belts is at home, in the closet.
“I don't even think Rush (Holloway’s son) knows how much I got unless he keeps going inside. I think he was digging through them today, or last night, he was looking through the belts. Better yet, it's one of the guys I get to get back, you know. I'm excited, I can't wait for the fight. I'm just blessed.”
Since losing to Poirier sveen years ago, the Waianae native has gone 16-2 in the UFC and is currently on a 13-fight win streak. His most recent victory came against Brian Ortega at UFC 231 back in December where he successfully defend his 145-pound strap.
On the other side of Octagon is Poirier, who is on a four-fight win streak of his own with wins over two former UFC lightweight champions in Anthony Pettis and Eddie Alvarez.
