Holloway aims to win for Hawaii at UFC 236

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Riding a 13-fight win streak into next Saturday’s UFC 236 main event against Dustin Poirier, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has all but cleaned out the 145-pound division and has now turned his attention to the lightweight division.
A win over Poirier next Saturday would not only make Holloway the interim lightweight champion, but it would also avenge his and his teammate Yancy Medeiros’ losses to Poirier that happened earlier in their careers.
“We were both kids,” Holloway said of fighting Poirier back in 2012. “Both young in our career and we’re here now … I’m excited. Seven years later, here we are. I can’t wait to fight the guy. I can't wait to go in there and see what’s different.
Holloway had the same mindset of getting a win for the islands when he was set to take on featherweight Frankie Edgar on two separate occasions, only for both fights to fall apart due to injuries from both camps.
Edgar, who famously defeated Hilo’s own BJ Penn three times, was a target of Holloway’s for a long time for that reason. But this time around, it’s personal.
“Dustin is a great dude, he’s a cool dude,” Holloway said. “He’s 2-0 against Hawaiians. That don’t sit well with me.”
