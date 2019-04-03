High bacteria levels force closure of Hanauma Bay

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High bacteria levels have forced the city to close the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve on Wednesday.
The city said levels of the enterococci bacteria were nearly twice the threshold allowed.
While the bay will be closed to swimmers, the city said the attraction’s parking lot, visitors center and viewing area will be open.
Officials said they hope to reopen the bay Thursday.
The closure is the latest in recent months linked to high bacteria levels. Closures also happened in December and January.
The bacteria threshold was set by the EPA, and is based on a health risk of 1 in 28 oceangoers getting sick.
Enterococci bacteria can cause illnesses with a variety of symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, stomachache, headache or fever.
