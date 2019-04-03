Forecast: Breezy trades, fewer showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds have returned and will be blowing over the islands over the next few days, thanks to a high pressure system to the northwest. The high will be moving east through the week ahead of an approaching cold front. The trade winds will weaken on Thursday and become light on Friday into the weekend. The trailing end of the front is forecast to move through the state, but right now it doesn’t look like we’ll get a lot of rain from it. A few more showers are expected into Wednesday for the Big Island from an old frontal band.
A high surf advisory will remain posted overnight for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui, but waves will drop Wednesday. A longer-period northwest swell is expected late Thursday into Friday but will likely remain below advisory levels. A slightly larger northwest swell is possible Sunday and Monday. A small craft advisory is also posted overnight for coastal waters exposed to the northwest swell, along with the usually windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
