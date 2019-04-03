Enjoy the locally breezy trade winds while you can

Trade winds have returned and will be blowing over the islands over the next few days, thanks to a high pressure system to the northwest. The high will be moving east through the week ahead of an approaching cold front. The trade winds will weaken on Thursday and become light on Friday into the weekend. The trailing end of the front is forecast to move through the state, but right now it doesn’t look like we’ll get a lot of rain from it. A few more showers are expected into Wednesday for the Big Island from an old frontal band.