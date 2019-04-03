Driver in hit-and-run of 9-year-old Georgia girl turns himself in

(CNN) - The driver involved in the hit-and-run of a 9-year-old girl as she played in the front yard of her Atlanta-area home is now in custody.
The incident happened this past Friday in Lithonia, GA.
Video shows the car flying over the curb and speeding toward Laderihanna Holmes.
Holmes suffered a fractured skull and shattered pelvis.
WARNING: The below video contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some viewers.
The driver, Gabriel Fordham, 28, who fled the scene, was taken into custody Tuesday.
His attorney told WSB that his client is remorseful, but alleged that Fordham was fighting off a carjacker when the crash happened.
As for Laderihanna, her mother said she is in stable condition at an area hospital.
A GoFundMe page for her medical bills has already raised more than $44,000.
