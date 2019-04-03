Best weather on the planet takes over with more large surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The high pressure fan north of the islands will produce trade winds through Thursday with isolated to scattered windward and mauka showers. Light and variable winds with land and sea breezes will return from Friday into the weekend as another cold frontal system breaks down the ridge north of the islands. This weak cold front may reach the northwestern islands late Sunday into Monday with slightly elevated clouds and showers spreading across the windward and mountain slopes of all islands on Monday and Tuesday.
A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains posted for exposed N and W facing shores through this morning due to a mid-period NW swell. The HSA may need to be extended through the day Wednesday. A longer period NW swell arriving late Thursday into Friday will likely peak below advisory levels, with a slightly larger northwest swell possible Sunday and Monday. No other significant swells are expected.
