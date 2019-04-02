Wong’s hot start to MLB season is turning heads

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Entering his sixth season in the MLB, Hilo’s own Kolten Wong is off to a flying start in 2019, hitting .500 through five games including three home runs and six RBI.
What’s so different about this season from previous campaigns with the St. Louis Cardinals? A renewed sense of confidence and belief in his abilities laid the foundation for a great offseason, and all the hard work is now paying dividends for the 28-year-old second baseman.
