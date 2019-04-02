Wong wants to ‘keep the train rolling’ when it comes to Hawaii producing MLB talent

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kolten Wong can do a little bit of everything on the baseball field. From fielding, to coming up in clutch moments on both offense and defense, Wong has even started to become an essential part of the St. Louis Cardinals batting order, hitting three home runs in the team’s first five games of the season.
While his production on the field is turning some heads, Wong remains humble. After all, he knows that he had an opportunity that many others before him didn’t coming from the islands.
“I think honestly, when you look back at the guys who came before us, man, you can’t help but thank those dudes, you know,” Wong said in a FaceTime interview over the weekend. “Like Shane Victorino for instance. That’s one of my big brothers who, when I got drafted out of college, he was one of the first guys to give me a call.”
Going into the 2019 season, Wong seized an opportunity to be “that guy” for Cardinals.
Through the season’s opening weekend, it’s been so far, so good for the Hilo native. With his newfound success, Wong said that he wants to carry the proverbial torch, like Victorino, and help put Hawaii on the map as the new hotbed for professional talent.
“You could feel that something was getting built up. Something was starting to turn,” Wong said. “The kids there are starting to get more confidence and starting to realize, man, this is an opportunity for me to get to the next level; get to my dream.”
Wong is, admittedly, still putting in the work to improve each season despite already beginning his sixth year as a professional. He understands that it’s his work ethic that got him as well as his fellow Hawaii natives where they are today in the MLB.
“Obviously everyone wants to be a professional baseball player. Being from Hawaii, it’s always tough because we’re so far away but I think the fact that you see guys like Kirby Yates, guys like Isiah Kiner-Falefa, guys like me who are in the big leagues and doing our thing gives these kids hope. It’s what we’re trying to do. We’re proud of where we’re from, proud of the people that we are and we just want to continue to keep this train rolling.”
