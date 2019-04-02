Volunteer Week Wants You Involved Starting Sunday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Volunteer Week Hawaii is the state’s largest volunteer campaign in Hawaii. Over 90 organizations offer over 120 opportunities to help out across 7 islands. You can find a volunteer opportunity at VolunteerWeekHawaii.org It is all part of Local celebration of National Volunteer Week (NVW)
Keone Kealoha and Daniel Chun joins us now. Largest Volunteer Campaign in Hawaii - 90+ organizations hosting over 120 events across 7 Hawaiian islands beginning with the Waimānalo Limu Hui event at Kaiona Beach Park, 8:00 AM on Sunday, April 7th. The event is in it's 2nd year and its doubled in size.
The focus is on community resilience by building neighbor to neighbor connections.
