Uber, Lyft can now pick you up at a third location at Honolulu’s airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Pick up areas for ride share companies like Uber and Lyft are expanding at the Honolulu International Airport.
The state Department of Transportation said drivers can now pick up riders on the second level center median outside Lobby 5 beginning Tuesday.
“The additional location was established in part to relieve congestion at the pick up areas, especially during the peak hours between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily,” Deputy Director Ross Higashi, Hawaii Department of Transportation Airports Division, said.
“The original two zones were at the ends of the airport and the new location is more central which should add greater efficiency,” he added.
Ride share companies can only pick up passengers in these designated areas as shown in the attached map.
The expansion at the airport is a major win for companies like Uber and Lyft despite pushback from traditional taxi companies.
Ride shares have been allowed to pick up passengers at the airport since August 2018.
