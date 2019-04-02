Traffic being contra-flowed after car crashes into a utility pole in Waikane

Emergency responders headed to the scene in Waikane around 7:15 Monday night. (Anna Logan)
By HNN Staff | April 1, 2019 at 8:26 PM HST - Updated April 1 at 8:26 PM

WAIKANE (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hawaiian Electric Company crews are working to repair a damaged utility pole after an accident Monday night.

The accident occurred on Kamehameha Highway near Waiahole Valley Road around 7:15 p.m.

Police say a single vehicle crashed into the pole, and traffic was being contra-flowed. There were no reports of major injuries.

According to HECO, one area resident is without power as a result of the crash.

HECO says repairs will be ongoing into the night. They are hoping to have it fixed with all lanes cleared by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

