Traffic being contra-flowed after car crashes into a utility pole in Waikane

WAIKANE (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hawaiian Electric Company crews are working to repair a damaged utility pole after an accident Monday night.
The accident occurred on Kamehameha Highway near Waiahole Valley Road around 7:15 p.m.
Police say a single vehicle crashed into the pole, and traffic was being contra-flowed. There were no reports of major injuries.
According to HECO, one area resident is without power as a result of the crash.
HECO says repairs will be ongoing into the night. They are hoping to have it fixed with all lanes cleared by 5 a.m. Tuesday.
This story will be updated.
