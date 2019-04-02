Trade winds return with a few showers and more big surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weak cold front over Kauai will drift over Oahu today with a slight increase in showers especially along north and east facing slopes. Moderate trade winds will return on Tuesday as high pressure builds north of the state. Light showers will favor windward and mauka areas Tuesday through Thursday. Trade winds are expected to break down again on Friday and into the weekend. Another cold front will approach the islands from the northwest this weekend weakening the ridge north of the islands, and changing the winds from trades into light and variable from Friday through the weekend.